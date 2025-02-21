Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.23, but opened at $8.97. Perpetua Resources shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 480,391 shares changing hands.

PPTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a market cap of $591.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,693,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

