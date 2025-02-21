Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penumbra from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Penumbra from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Penumbra from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.64.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $302.82. 683,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,591. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 890.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $436,122.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,016,625.92. This trade represents a 8.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.49, for a total transaction of $146,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,444 shares in the company, valued at $15,511,423.56. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,219 shares of company stock worth $4,426,439. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 808.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in Penumbra by 26.1% in the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 3.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 37.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

