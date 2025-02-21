Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.8% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 293,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,016,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PEP opened at $149.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.49.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

