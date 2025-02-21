Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,599,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 103,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. McHugh Group LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $218.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $145.75 and a 1-year high of $226.02.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

