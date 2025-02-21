Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys 17,400 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 532.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,669 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 187.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,641,000 after purchasing an additional 211,461 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 26.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

NIKE Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $77.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.05. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $106.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. NIKE’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

