Outfitter Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,612,682,000 after buying an additional 438,007 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $805,692,000 after acquiring an additional 381,873 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,830,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,439,000 after acquiring an additional 518,521 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,271,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,593,000 after acquiring an additional 858,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,200,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,505,000 after purchasing an additional 132,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.