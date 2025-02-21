Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Posts Earnings Results

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Onex had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 68.14%.

Onex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF remained flat at $77.60 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,400. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.40. Onex has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0721 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Onex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on ONEXF

About Onex

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.