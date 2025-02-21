OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 1244131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,706.80. This represents a 9.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 53.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 615,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 214,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,148,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after buying an additional 61,568 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth $2,295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after acquiring an additional 141,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,888 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

