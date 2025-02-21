One Day In July LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

One Day In July LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $537.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $523.48 and its 200 day moving average is $500.07. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

