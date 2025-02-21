One Day In July LLC Has $707,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

One Day In July LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 633.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 114,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 351,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $70.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.42. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

