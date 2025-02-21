One Day In July LLC Acquires 512 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC owned 0.20% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NULV. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4,072.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 36,648 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 175,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NULV stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.