Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 87000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Down 11.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

