ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

