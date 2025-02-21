O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Sells 3,807 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the period. Freshpet makes up about 0.4% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 302.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth $57,000.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In related news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.13, for a total transaction of $790,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $19,351,949.40. The trade was a 3.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freshpet from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.29.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Freshpet stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 119.54 and a beta of 1.42. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

