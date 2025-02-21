O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $717,000 in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Beijing Investment Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 5,639,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,469 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC increased its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 173.2% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,518,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 174.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 709,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 352.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 889,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after buying an additional 693,342 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 24.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,010,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 199,330 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ATAT opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.45. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.40 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.