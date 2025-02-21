NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.34. 2,666,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,969,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NuScale Power news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,229. This represents a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $11,988,806.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,537. This trade represents a 95.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

NuScale Power Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,427,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,113,000 after buying an additional 635,271 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,688,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after buying an additional 89,949 shares during the last quarter. Samsung C&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,745,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,249,000 after buying an additional 135,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NuScale Power by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,746,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after acquiring an additional 511,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

