NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.34. 2,666,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,969,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.
NuScale Power Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.51.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NuScale Power news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,229. This represents a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $11,988,806.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,537. This trade represents a 95.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power
NuScale Power Company Profile
NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.
Featured Stories
