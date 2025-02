NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $11.91. NU shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 35,803,918 shares trading hands.

NU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities cut NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

NU Trading Down 16.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. NU had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NU by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875,891 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,754,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,705,000 after buying an additional 6,435,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NU by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,509,000 after buying an additional 40,560,986 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,801,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $447,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David VĂ©lez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

