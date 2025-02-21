NU (NYSE:NU) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12, Zacks reports. NU had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 28.70%.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 43,048,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,980. NU has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

