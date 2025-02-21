Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $77.82 and a one year high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $376.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

