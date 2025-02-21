Northland Capmk Issues Optimistic Outlook for TH Earnings

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Target Hospitality in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $9.85 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Conversant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 4,889,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,253,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,965,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 79,561 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 134,966 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,781,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,008,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 245,252 shares during the period. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

