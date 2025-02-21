North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cibc World Mkts

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cibc World Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of North West and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of North West from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.20.

Shares of TSE NWC opened at C$47.14 on Wednesday. North West has a 1 year low of C$37.15 and a 1 year high of C$55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, Senior Officer Jim Caldwell sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.89, for a total value of C$55,050.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,783.24. This trade represents a 55.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

