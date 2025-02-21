NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,916,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,140,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,021 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,442,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,425,886,000 after buying an additional 1,343,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,029,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,204,451,000 after buying an additional 251,411 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,303,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $910,801,000 after acquiring an additional 583,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,602,534 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $760,716,000 after acquiring an additional 117,187 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.62.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $77.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $106.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

