Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $873,000 Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $204.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.