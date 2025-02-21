Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 6,742 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 992.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 251,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,075,000 after acquiring an additional 228,501 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CMS Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,503,000 after acquiring an additional 719,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CMS. Scotiabank increased their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $1,893,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,285.15. This represents a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $134,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,102.34. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,020. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

