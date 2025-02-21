Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.2% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $436.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.69. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $419.70 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

