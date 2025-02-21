NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.780-2.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $693.0 million-$703.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $725.5 million. NICE also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.130-12.330 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.27.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
