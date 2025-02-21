Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 2008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NEXA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.16.

Nexa Resources Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $740.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexa Resources

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nexa Resources stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

See Also

