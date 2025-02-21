Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) President Joshua Pinto Sells 8,048 Shares

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) President Joshua Pinto sold 8,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $13,440.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 76,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,509.84. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

NMRA opened at $1.71 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40.

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 54.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,159,000 after buying an additional 694,385 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 352.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100,678 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 139.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 406,891 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 90.1% during the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 217,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 103,285 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $22.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Neumora Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

