NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th.
NetEase has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years. NetEase has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NetEase to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.
NetEase Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NTES stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.21. 1,133,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,600. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. NetEase has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
