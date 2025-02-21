Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.49, but opened at $47.27. Nebius Group shares last traded at $50.03, with a volume of 8,978,013 shares traded.
Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
