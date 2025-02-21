NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 455.40 ($5.77) and last traded at GBX 454.11 ($5.75), with a volume of 30744607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436.10 ($5.53).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 500 ($6.34) to GBX 510 ($6.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 403.75 ($5.12).

NatWest Group Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 415.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 379.82.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported GBX 52.50 ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stuart Lewis acquired 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £3,072.78 ($3,893.54). Also, insider Katie Murray sold 533,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 392 ($4.97), for a total value of £2,092,284.32 ($2,651,145.87). 16.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group is a UK-focused banking organisation, serving over 19 million customers, with business operations stretching across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

