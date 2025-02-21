National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Cibc World Mkts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

NA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$138.20.

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NA opened at C$123.48 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$102.90 and a 1-year high of C$141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$129.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$128.46.

In related news, Senior Officer Brigitte Hébert sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.46, for a total transaction of C$52,984.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest bought 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$125.90 per share, with a total value of C$42,050.60. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

