Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 11.4% – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2025

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) were down 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 449,430 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 336,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.08.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative net margin of 12,717.94% and a negative return on equity of 795.64%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.