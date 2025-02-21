MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,465 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,306 shares.The stock last traded at $69.20 and had previously closed at $65.45.
MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 4.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53.
MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.