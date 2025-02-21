Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,650. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

About Merchants Bancorp

Featured Articles

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

