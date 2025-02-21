Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.15 and last traded at C$16.95, with a volume of 85863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Leede Financial lowered Medical Facilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
Medical Facilities Stock Down 0.2 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer David Nathaniel Tait Watson sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.31, for a total value of C$127,218.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,631. This represents a 98.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities Corp owns a diverse portfolio of surgical facilities in the United States. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company owns controlling interests in four specialty hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals offer a range of non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic and pain management procedures, and other ancillary services.
