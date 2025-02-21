MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Shares Up 8.1% – Should You Buy?

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $12.44. 6,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 5,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

