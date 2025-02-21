Mattern Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CMS opened at $70.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $72.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $1,893,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,285.15. This represents a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,815.68. This represents a 23.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,450 shares of company stock worth $2,495,020 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.