Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $13 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.7% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 159,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $246.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

