Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 581.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,240,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,532 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,050 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,405.3% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 702,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,591,000 after purchasing an additional 682,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,652,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,435,000 after purchasing an additional 571,005 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,097.50. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,016.40. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.12%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

