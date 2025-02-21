Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Issues Earnings Results

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

MAAL stock remained flat at $1.24 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $10.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.56. Marketing Alliance has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe’s; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

