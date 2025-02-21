Mark Torossian Sells 1,136 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Torossian sold 1,136 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $99,127.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,955.76. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mark Torossian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 20th, Mark Torossian sold 1,198 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $102,908.20.
MoneyLion Stock Down 0.1 %
ML stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.24. The company had a trading volume of 319,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.29 million, a P/E ratio of 392.01 and a beta of 3.06. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $106.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.84.
ML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.
About MoneyLion
MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.
