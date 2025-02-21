Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 253099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Maritime Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.38.
Maritime Resources Company Profile
Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.
