MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 2% – What’s Next?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.57. 8,955,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 34,343,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie increased their target price on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on MARA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on MARA in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 5.76.

In other MARA news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,836,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,149,031.50. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $203,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,104.40. This represents a 4.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,215 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,158. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MARA in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MARA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MARA by 124.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MARA by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of MARA by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

