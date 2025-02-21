Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Now – February 19th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Lam Research, and ServiceNow are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are equities of companies involved in the production of physical goods through various industrial processes such as fabrication, assembly, or machining. These stocks are affected by factors such as demand for consumer goods, raw material costs, and global economic trends, making them sensitive to shifts in the manufacturing industry. Investors in manufacturing stocks often track metrics like production efficiency, inventory levels, and new product development to assess potential returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,756,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,258,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $122.91 and a one year high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Lam Research (LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,814,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,065,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.82. Lam Research has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $17.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $980.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,442. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,065.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $975.99. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.99.

