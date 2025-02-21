M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Purchased by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 110.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MHO shares. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

M/I Homes Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $119.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.43 and a 200 day moving average of $149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.29. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.92 and a fifty-two week high of $176.18.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

