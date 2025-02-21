Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Lynch Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Lynch Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of -0.27.

About Lynch Group

Lynch Group Holdings Limited operates as a grower, wholesaler, retailer, and importer of flowers and potted plants in Australia and China. The company's product portfolio includes gerbera, geraldton wax, phalaenopsis orchids, potted color products, and other wildflowers. It also exports its products.

