Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Lynch Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Lynch Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of -0.27.
About Lynch Group
