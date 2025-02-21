Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 6.63%.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

