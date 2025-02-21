Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 6.63%.
Lundin Mining Price Performance
Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.26.
