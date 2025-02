Loop Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.52.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE:W traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.95. 2,186,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,238. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $1,594,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 632,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,614,929.22. The trade was a 4.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $370,462.59. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,374.87. The trade was a 7.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,228 shares of company stock worth $6,440,118 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,506,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,596,000 after purchasing an additional 782,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,315,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,856,000 after purchasing an additional 327,603 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,179,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,887,000 after purchasing an additional 740,641 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,834,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,952,000 after purchasing an additional 581,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

