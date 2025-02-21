Logansport Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (OTCMKTS:LOGN)

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

Logansport Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LOGN opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $18.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.31. Logansport Financial has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.